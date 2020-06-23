All apartments in Phoenix
3702 East Bloomfield Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3702 East Bloomfield Road

3702 E Bloomfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3702 E Bloomfield Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, Location Location! Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Roadrunner Estates Rental Opportunity! Located Just Minutes from Roadrunner Park this Partially Remodeled Property Features Open Living Room Leading to and Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Area, Family Room with Fireplace, Remodeled Hall/Master Baths, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Covered Patio and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet **Some Cleaning/Repairs In Progress- Professional Maid/Carpet Cleaning Will Be Completed Prior to Move In**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 East Bloomfield Road have any available units?
3702 East Bloomfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3702 East Bloomfield Road have?
Some of 3702 East Bloomfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 East Bloomfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
3702 East Bloomfield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 East Bloomfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3702 East Bloomfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 3702 East Bloomfield Road offer parking?
No, 3702 East Bloomfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 3702 East Bloomfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3702 East Bloomfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 East Bloomfield Road have a pool?
No, 3702 East Bloomfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 3702 East Bloomfield Road have accessible units?
No, 3702 East Bloomfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 East Bloomfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3702 East Bloomfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
