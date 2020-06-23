3702 East Bloomfield Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location Location! Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Roadrunner Estates Rental Opportunity! Located Just Minutes from Roadrunner Park this Partially Remodeled Property Features Open Living Room Leading to and Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Area, Family Room with Fireplace, Remodeled Hall/Master Baths, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Covered Patio and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet **Some Cleaning/Repairs In Progress- Professional Maid/Carpet Cleaning Will Be Completed Prior to Move In**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.