All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3646 West Luke Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3646 West Luke Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:44 PM

3646 West Luke Avenue

3646 West Luke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3646 West Luke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Country Life Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming corner lot 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Covered patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 West Luke Avenue have any available units?
3646 West Luke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3646 West Luke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3646 West Luke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 West Luke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3646 West Luke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3646 West Luke Avenue offer parking?
No, 3646 West Luke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3646 West Luke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3646 West Luke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 West Luke Avenue have a pool?
No, 3646 West Luke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3646 West Luke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3646 West Luke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 West Luke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 West Luke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3646 West Luke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3646 West Luke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College