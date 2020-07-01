All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049

3633 North 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3633 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
MODERN-URBAN-CONTEMPORARY LIVING AT ITS BEST!! Located in the central corridor just blocks from the light rail and minutes from downtown events and restaurants. Gorgeous gated community with contemporary architecture, fitness center, clubhouse, and pet friendly! This unit has granite counters, updated cabinetry, modern lighting, & a freshly painted interior. The kitchen features stainless appliances. A cozy fireplace in the family room for those cool winter nights! The bedrooms & stairs boast hand scraped wood like flooring. Step out on your balcony and see great downtown views. Enjoy all that downtown has to offer including great shopping, dining, sports events, and more!

Please Call Or Email Tim
Tim@AZRentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 have any available units?
3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 have?
Some of 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 currently offering any rent specials?
3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 is pet friendly.
Does 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 offer parking?
Yes, 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 offers parking.
Does 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 have a pool?
Yes, 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 has a pool.
Does 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 have accessible units?
No, 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3633 N 3rd Ave Unit 2049 has units with dishwashers.

