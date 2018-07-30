3601 West Hubbell Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 3BR 1BA Phoenix home has great curb appeal with fresh exterior paint!



Inside you'll find open concept living room that opens to the upgraded kitchen. Additional mudroom is perfect for a home office and has private entrance.



The bedrooms are spacious and share a nicely sized hall bath. The rear yard is huge and perfect for entertaining family and friends!



APPLY TODAY!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 monthsâx80x99 rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.