3601 West Hubbell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3601 West Hubbell Street

3601 West Hubbell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3601 West Hubbell Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3BR 1BA Phoenix home has great curb appeal with fresh exterior paint!

Inside you'll find open concept living room that opens to the upgraded kitchen. Additional mudroom is perfect for a home office and has private entrance.

The bedrooms are spacious and share a nicely sized hall bath. The rear yard is huge and perfect for entertaining family and friends!

APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 monthsâx80x99 rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 West Hubbell Street have any available units?
3601 West Hubbell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3601 West Hubbell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3601 West Hubbell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 West Hubbell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 West Hubbell Street is pet friendly.
Does 3601 West Hubbell Street offer parking?
No, 3601 West Hubbell Street does not offer parking.
Does 3601 West Hubbell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 West Hubbell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 West Hubbell Street have a pool?
No, 3601 West Hubbell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3601 West Hubbell Street have accessible units?
No, 3601 West Hubbell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 West Hubbell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 West Hubbell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3601 West Hubbell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3601 West Hubbell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

