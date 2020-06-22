All apartments in Phoenix
3555 West Coolidge Street
3555 West Coolidge Street

3555 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

3555 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 2 bath, 1,849 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, carport, and partially fenced in yard. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 West Coolidge Street have any available units?
3555 West Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 West Coolidge Street have?
Some of 3555 West Coolidge Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 West Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
3555 West Coolidge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 West Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 West Coolidge Street is pet friendly.
Does 3555 West Coolidge Street offer parking?
Yes, 3555 West Coolidge Street does offer parking.
Does 3555 West Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 West Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 West Coolidge Street have a pool?
No, 3555 West Coolidge Street does not have a pool.
Does 3555 West Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 3555 West Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 West Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 West Coolidge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
