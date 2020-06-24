34909 N 30TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

HAVE MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS BEING PROCESSED! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home In Tramonto! One of the North Valleys most desirable communities. It has a loft, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a separate linen area. a two-car finished garage with ceiling hung shelves. It also features upgraded cabinets, beautiful light fixtures, and interior doors. Ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout the home. Black and white appliances, tile in rear patio, two Community pools, playgrounds, and near to shopping, and lake pleasant!