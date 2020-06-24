All apartments in Phoenix
34909 N 30TH Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

34909 N 30TH Drive

34909 North 30th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34909 North 30th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
HAVE MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS BEING PROCESSED! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home In Tramonto! One of the North Valleys most desirable communities. It has a loft, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a separate linen area. a two-car finished garage with ceiling hung shelves. It also features upgraded cabinets, beautiful light fixtures, and interior doors. Ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout the home. Black and white appliances, tile in rear patio, two Community pools, playgrounds, and near to shopping, and lake pleasant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34909 N 30TH Drive have any available units?
34909 N 30TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 34909 N 30TH Drive have?
Some of 34909 N 30TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34909 N 30TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34909 N 30TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34909 N 30TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34909 N 30TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 34909 N 30TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34909 N 30TH Drive offers parking.
Does 34909 N 30TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34909 N 30TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34909 N 30TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 34909 N 30TH Drive has a pool.
Does 34909 N 30TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 34909 N 30TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34909 N 30TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34909 N 30TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
