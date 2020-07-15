3402 N 32nd Street

Amenities

Single level 2bd/2ba unit w/nobody above or below you. This condo has all laminate flooring throughout & tile in the bathrooms & kitchen, new paint, ceiling fans, window treatments, sunscreens, all appliances and inside W/D. Private back patio w/storage shed. Complex is gated, pool & small fitness center. across from pool. You get one assigned covered parking space and then there are uncovered visitor parking spaces for guests. Condo is about 10 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale or Downtown Phoenix. Minutes to Biltmore area, Camelback Mtn or Piestewa Peak for hiking. Close to major freeways too. Great central location. Good credit required. Pets-Owner will allow 1 small dog or 1 cat.