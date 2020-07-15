All apartments in Phoenix
3402 N 32nd Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3402 N 32nd Street

3402 North 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3402 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Single level 2bd/2ba unit w/nobody above or below you. This condo has all laminate flooring throughout & tile in the bathrooms & kitchen, new paint, ceiling fans, window treatments, sunscreens, all appliances and inside W/D. Private back patio w/storage shed. Complex is gated, pool & small fitness center. across from pool. You get one assigned covered parking space and then there are uncovered visitor parking spaces for guests. Condo is about 10 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale or Downtown Phoenix. Minutes to Biltmore area, Camelback Mtn or Piestewa Peak for hiking. Close to major freeways too. Great central location. Good credit required. Pets-Owner will allow 1 small dog or 1 cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 N 32nd Street have any available units?
3402 N 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 N 32nd Street have?
Some of 3402 N 32nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 N 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3402 N 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 N 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 N 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3402 N 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3402 N 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 3402 N 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 N 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 N 32nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 3402 N 32nd Street has a pool.
Does 3402 N 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3402 N 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 N 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 N 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
