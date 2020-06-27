All apartments in Phoenix
3358 E SHANGRI LA Road
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

3358 E SHANGRI LA Road

3358 East Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Location

3358 East Shangri La Road, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
clubhouse
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
Large home with 2 car carport on an oversized corner lot. Saltillo tile throughout and a large bonus/entertainment room.With an additional 12x10 room off the big covered patio there's lots of flexibility for its use.Low maintenance front and rear yards. Convenient to the 51.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road have any available units?
3358 E SHANGRI LA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road have?
Some of 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3358 E SHANGRI LA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road pet-friendly?
No, 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road offers parking.
Does 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road have a pool?
No, 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road have accessible units?
No, 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3358 E SHANGRI LA Road has units with dishwashers.
