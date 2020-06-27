3358 E SHANGRI LA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport clubhouse fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking

Large home with 2 car carport on an oversized corner lot. Saltillo tile throughout and a large bonus/entertainment room.With an additional 12x10 room off the big covered patio there's lots of flexibility for its use.Low maintenance front and rear yards. Convenient to the 51.