3342 W ASTER Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

3342 W ASTER Drive

3342 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3342 West Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a lush-green lawn space, and a covered patio area. The interior features plush carpeting, durable vinyl plank, and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of recessed lighting, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 W ASTER Drive have any available units?
3342 W ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3342 W ASTER Drive have?
Some of 3342 W ASTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 W ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3342 W ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 W ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3342 W ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3342 W ASTER Drive offer parking?
No, 3342 W ASTER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3342 W ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3342 W ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 W ASTER Drive have a pool?
No, 3342 W ASTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3342 W ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 3342 W ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 W ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3342 W ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.

