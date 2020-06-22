334 W MEDLOCK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Look at this spacious townhouse just off Central Ave! Rent includes electric, water, sewer and trash- you won't find a better deal! 3 bedrooms with master bedroom downstairs, 2 assigned covered parking spaces directly by your unit. Secure and private gated community. Wet bar by the family room with refrigerator is great for entertaining. In-unit laundry with washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Beautiful resort style pool is right off your front patio to enjoy the hot summer days. THIS is living!