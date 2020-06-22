All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 334 W MEDLOCK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
334 W MEDLOCK Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

334 W MEDLOCK Drive

334 West Medlock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Medlock Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

334 West Medlock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Look at this spacious townhouse just off Central Ave! Rent includes electric, water, sewer and trash- you won't find a better deal! 3 bedrooms with master bedroom downstairs, 2 assigned covered parking spaces directly by your unit. Secure and private gated community. Wet bar by the family room with refrigerator is great for entertaining. In-unit laundry with washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Beautiful resort style pool is right off your front patio to enjoy the hot summer days. THIS is living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 W MEDLOCK Drive have any available units?
334 W MEDLOCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 W MEDLOCK Drive have?
Some of 334 W MEDLOCK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 W MEDLOCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
334 W MEDLOCK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 W MEDLOCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 334 W MEDLOCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 334 W MEDLOCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 334 W MEDLOCK Drive does offer parking.
Does 334 W MEDLOCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 W MEDLOCK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 W MEDLOCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 334 W MEDLOCK Drive has a pool.
Does 334 W MEDLOCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 334 W MEDLOCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 334 W MEDLOCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 W MEDLOCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College