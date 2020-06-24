All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

3306 E SIESTA Lane

3306 East Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3306 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in an charming neighborhood on a corner lot in desirable Turtle Rock. Meticulous inside and out. This is the perfect rental home. Low maintenance landscaping. Pride of ownership shows everywhere. Laminate wood floor, fireplace, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans and warm interior palette. Architectural columns separate the great room from the kitchen with ceramic tile floor. Wonderful designer touches throughout. Spacious master suite with glass doors to patio and archway to private master bathroom. Beautifully updated bathrooms. Covered patio. Call now to view this fantastic home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 E SIESTA Lane have any available units?
3306 E SIESTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 E SIESTA Lane have?
Some of 3306 E SIESTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 E SIESTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3306 E SIESTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 E SIESTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3306 E SIESTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3306 E SIESTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3306 E SIESTA Lane offers parking.
Does 3306 E SIESTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 E SIESTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 E SIESTA Lane have a pool?
No, 3306 E SIESTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3306 E SIESTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3306 E SIESTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 E SIESTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 E SIESTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
