All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3250 North 26th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3250 North 26th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3250 North 26th Place

3250 North 26th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3250 North 26th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 North 26th Place have any available units?
3250 North 26th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3250 North 26th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3250 North 26th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 North 26th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3250 North 26th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3250 North 26th Place offer parking?
No, 3250 North 26th Place does not offer parking.
Does 3250 North 26th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 North 26th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 North 26th Place have a pool?
No, 3250 North 26th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3250 North 26th Place have accessible units?
No, 3250 North 26th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 North 26th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 North 26th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 North 26th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 North 26th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College