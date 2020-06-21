All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3218 West Glendale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3218 West Glendale Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 11:54 AM

3218 West Glendale Avenue

3218 West Glendale Avenue · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3218 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kz2bKsxSkUN

Village at North Glen offers homes in a secure, private gated community. Located Near Glendale Ave and 35th Ave! Community pool, sustainable edible landscape, quality construction and details abound. On demand water heater, 14 SEER HVAC, spray foam insulation, carriage lights and much more available. Gate Code: #6410

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 West Glendale Avenue have any available units?
3218 West Glendale Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3218 West Glendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3218 West Glendale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 West Glendale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3218 West Glendale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3218 West Glendale Avenue offer parking?
No, 3218 West Glendale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3218 West Glendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 West Glendale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 West Glendale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3218 West Glendale Avenue has a pool.
Does 3218 West Glendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3218 West Glendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 West Glendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 West Glendale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 West Glendale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3218 West Glendale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3218 West Glendale Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity