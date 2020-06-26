All apartments in Phoenix
3215 E CORRINE Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

3215 E CORRINE Drive

3215 East Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3215 East Corrine Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Casita for rent only..not main home. No pets please. 500 sq ft. Fully remodeled and ready for move in immediately. 1 bedroom/ 1 bath. Great Room and Open Kitchen. Lots of cabinets. All appliances, TV and washer/dryer included in rent. Private Entrance into the Casita from your private, covered parking space. The paved driveway is for tenant use only. No access to Casita from Main House. Tenant has use of the outdoor grill and pool area. Private exit to the pool/grill/seating area as well. Washer/Dryer outdoor and included in rent. Pets accepted with landlord approval. Utilities shared with the main home. Non Smokers only please.Text Owner to set up showings.Matt: 916-757-9509

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 E CORRINE Drive have any available units?
3215 E CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 E CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 3215 E CORRINE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 E CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3215 E CORRINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 E CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 E CORRINE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3215 E CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3215 E CORRINE Drive offers parking.
Does 3215 E CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 E CORRINE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 E CORRINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3215 E CORRINE Drive has a pool.
Does 3215 E CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3215 E CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 E CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 E CORRINE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
