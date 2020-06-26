3215 E CORRINE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Casita for rent only..not main home. No pets please. 500 sq ft. Fully remodeled and ready for move in immediately. 1 bedroom/ 1 bath. Great Room and Open Kitchen. Lots of cabinets. All appliances, TV and washer/dryer included in rent. Private Entrance into the Casita from your private, covered parking space. The paved driveway is for tenant use only. No access to Casita from Main House. Tenant has use of the outdoor grill and pool area. Private exit to the pool/grill/seating area as well. Washer/Dryer outdoor and included in rent. Pets accepted with landlord approval. Utilities shared with the main home. Non Smokers only please.Text Owner to set up showings.Matt: 916-757-9509