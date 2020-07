Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Camelback Corridor home, fantastic location with many updates and a very desirable corner lot with RV gate in a quiet neighborhood. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1209 square feet, a beautifully upgraded kitchen, and French doors off master bedroom open to covered rear patio. Easy access to the 51 and located close to great restaurants and retail. Don't let this one pass you by! PhoenixCity Tax: 2.3 %, Monthly Admin: 2%,