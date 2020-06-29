3142 N 24TH Drive

Amenities

Super clean and move in ready three-bedroom, 1.5 bath + den/office, home in an established Phoenix neighborhood. Good sized kitchen with lots of cabinet and counterspace, gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. New upgrades like vinyl plank flooring, carpeting, blinds, light fixtures and more. Washer and dryer included. There's even a wash basin in the laundry room. Large fenced back yard with storage shed. Near transportation and shopping. Pets at lessor approval. Sorry, no cats.