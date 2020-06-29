All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3142 N 24TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3142 N 24TH Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

3142 N 24TH Drive

3142 North 24th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3142 North 24th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Super clean and move in ready three-bedroom, 1.5 bath + den/office, home in an established Phoenix neighborhood. Good sized kitchen with lots of cabinet and counterspace, gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. New upgrades like vinyl plank flooring, carpeting, blinds, light fixtures and more. Washer and dryer included. There's even a wash basin in the laundry room. Large fenced back yard with storage shed. Near transportation and shopping. Pets at lessor approval. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 N 24TH Drive have any available units?
3142 N 24TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 N 24TH Drive have?
Some of 3142 N 24TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 N 24TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3142 N 24TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 N 24TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 N 24TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3142 N 24TH Drive offer parking?
No, 3142 N 24TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3142 N 24TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3142 N 24TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 N 24TH Drive have a pool?
No, 3142 N 24TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3142 N 24TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3142 N 24TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 N 24TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 N 24TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College