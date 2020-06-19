3108 W Mclellan Blvd

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, block home is very well cared for with updated laminate wood floors and great floor plan. Fenced front yard and courtyard add curb appeal, fruit trees in side and back yards provide plenty of shade, and back patio is large and a peaceful place to relax. Detached 2 car garage with alley access hosts laundry and a small workshop. Breakfast bar, roomy formal dining area, vaulted ceiling, and sunken living room allow plenty of room for the family to spread out. This is a one of a kind home in an excellent central location that is minutes to downtown. Only $1300 a month plus tax/fees.