Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3108 W Mclellan Blvd
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

3108 W Mclellan Blvd

3108 West Mclellan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3108 West Mclellan Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, block home is very well cared for with updated laminate wood floors and great floor plan. Fenced front yard and courtyard add curb appeal, fruit trees in side and back yards provide plenty of shade, and back patio is large and a peaceful place to relax. Detached 2 car garage with alley access hosts laundry and a small workshop. Breakfast bar, roomy formal dining area, vaulted ceiling, and sunken living room allow plenty of room for the family to spread out. This is a one of a kind home in an excellent central location that is minutes to downtown. Only $1300 a month plus tax/fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 W Mclellan Blvd have any available units?
3108 W Mclellan Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 W Mclellan Blvd have?
Some of 3108 W Mclellan Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 W Mclellan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3108 W Mclellan Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 W Mclellan Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3108 W Mclellan Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3108 W Mclellan Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3108 W Mclellan Blvd offers parking.
Does 3108 W Mclellan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 W Mclellan Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 W Mclellan Blvd have a pool?
No, 3108 W Mclellan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3108 W Mclellan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3108 W Mclellan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 W Mclellan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 W Mclellan Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
