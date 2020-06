Amenities

3102 E Mulberry Drive Available 07/01/19 COZY, MOVE-IN READY HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - RARELY DO HOMES COME ON THE MARKET FOR RENT IN THIS AREA. COZY, MOVE-IN READY HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. NO HOA! THIS IS A 3BED 2BATH GEM WITH A LOT OF UPDATES. LARGE PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS FOR LOW MAINTENANCE & COOL SUMMERS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS, 42'' DARK WOOD CABINETS, GAS STOVE & STAINLESS SINK, DW & MICROWAVE. CEILING FANS & BRICK CONSTRUCTION MAKE A VERY ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME. MASTER BEDROOM HAS DOUBLE DUAL PANE WINDOWS AND A PRIVATE DOOR TO BACK PATIO. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND UPDATED BATH. PATIO HAS A CUSTOM WOODEN COVER. REMODELED PATIO & WITH AN OUTDOOR BAR WITH TILE TOP & 2 ELECTRICAL OUTLETS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH ELECTRIC OPENER. W/D INCLUDED IN GARAGE AS WELL AS UTILITY SINK. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! PALM LINED STREET!



(RLNE4932992)