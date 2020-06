Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool ceiling fan

2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in highly sought after Arcadia and Biltmore area! Lower level unit located in lush green landscaping. All tile throughout. Cozy fireplace for those chilly winter nights. Black refrigerator and range with built-in microwave. Inside washer/dryer are included! 2 full bathrooms. Ceiling fans in both bedroom. Private patio with seperate storage closet. Sparkling community pool and spa to relax in those hot summer days Two covered carports. All this located within walking distance to trendy shopping and eclectic restaurants!