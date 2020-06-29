All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

3028 N 37TH Place

3028 North 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3028 North 37th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Be the first person to live in this brand new upscale Smart Home townhome! Beautiful 4 bedroom new home located in the heart of Arcadia lite. Upscale Gated Community known as one of the most desirable addresses in Phoenix. 4 bedrooms (1 on the main level), 3 full baths and an oversized lot. Also features a very large bonus loft. Private backyard space and spacious two car garage. Designer selected finishes includes shaker cabinets, granite countertops, two tone paint, tile flooring, plush carpet in living rooms, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), washer/dryer, blinds on all windows. Gated community! Heated Pool! Bike to all the great Arcadia restaurants and bars! Your brand new home also comes equipped with Smart Home features such as wi-fi thermostat, z-wave door lock, z-wave switch, touchscreen interface, video doorbell, amazon echo and dot. Monthly home security monitoring is optional. Pictures are of the model home and some finishes may be different but the floorpan is the same. There may be some minor landscaping work in the back yard to be completed after move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 N 37TH Place have any available units?
3028 N 37TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 N 37TH Place have?
Some of 3028 N 37TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 N 37TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3028 N 37TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 N 37TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3028 N 37TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3028 N 37TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 3028 N 37TH Place offers parking.
Does 3028 N 37TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3028 N 37TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 N 37TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 3028 N 37TH Place has a pool.
Does 3028 N 37TH Place have accessible units?
No, 3028 N 37TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 N 37TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3028 N 37TH Place has units with dishwashers.
