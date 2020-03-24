All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3025 E MARLETTE Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

3025 E MARLETTE Avenue

3025 East Marlette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3025 East Marlette Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private AzBiltmore Residence! 2 SPLIT SUITES Fireplace High Vaulted Ceilings Living Room Southern Expose Shaded Backyard & Patio feels Tremendously Big - but with low demands upon your time behind a 24/7/365 Guarded Gate w Roving Security Patrols. Timeless Hardwood Flooring & light bright tile accented decor. private 2-car garage. Direct Access to the Grande Paseo Trails of the AzBiltmore Estates Resort Destination Neighborhood. North Central Up Town Metropolitan Phoenix in the Foothills of Piestewa Peak's Phoenix Mountain Preserve Park - at Biltmore Financial District at EZ Freeway Access at World Class Restaurants Shops Championship Golf & More at the AzBiltmore Estates -- Store room is locked & reserved from use by tenant. Move in available in JULY 2019 after interior painting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue have any available units?
3025 E MARLETTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue have?
Some of 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3025 E MARLETTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College