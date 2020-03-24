3025 E MARLETTE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Private AzBiltmore Residence! 2 SPLIT SUITES Fireplace High Vaulted Ceilings Living Room Southern Expose Shaded Backyard & Patio feels Tremendously Big - but with low demands upon your time behind a 24/7/365 Guarded Gate w Roving Security Patrols. Timeless Hardwood Flooring & light bright tile accented decor. private 2-car garage. Direct Access to the Grande Paseo Trails of the AzBiltmore Estates Resort Destination Neighborhood. North Central Up Town Metropolitan Phoenix in the Foothills of Piestewa Peak's Phoenix Mountain Preserve Park - at Biltmore Financial District at EZ Freeway Access at World Class Restaurants Shops Championship Golf & More at the AzBiltmore Estates -- Store room is locked & reserved from use by tenant. Move in available in JULY 2019 after interior painting!