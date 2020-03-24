3025 East Marlette Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Biltmore
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private AzBiltmore Residence! 2 SPLIT SUITES Fireplace High Vaulted Ceilings Living Room Southern Expose Shaded Backyard & Patio feels Tremendously Big - but with low demands upon your time behind a 24/7/365 Guarded Gate w Roving Security Patrols. Timeless Hardwood Flooring & light bright tile accented decor. private 2-car garage. Direct Access to the Grande Paseo Trails of the AzBiltmore Estates Resort Destination Neighborhood. North Central Up Town Metropolitan Phoenix in the Foothills of Piestewa Peak's Phoenix Mountain Preserve Park - at Biltmore Financial District at EZ Freeway Access at World Class Restaurants Shops Championship Golf & More at the AzBiltmore Estates -- Store room is locked & reserved from use by tenant. Move in available in JULY 2019 after interior painting!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue have any available units?
3025 E MARLETTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue have?
Some of 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 E MARLETTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3025 E MARLETTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.