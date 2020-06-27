2938 W. Butler Dr.

Amenities

This wonderful home features accenting tile & paint throughout the interior as well as plenty of natural light. The kitchen has beautiful white painted cupboards, granite counter tops and plenty of room for preparing meals. The entire house has tile which makes for quick cleanup and easy maintenance. It is especially helpful for those who suffer from allergies. The dining area which is off the kitchen is open to the living area and makes a great area for entertaining. You won't want to miss the three spacious bedrooms or the recently updated bathrooms! You'll be amazed at the tile work around the shower with its intricate design and variety of complimentary tile. The nice size backyard with extra concrete makes a great area for enjoyable evenings with friends and family. Call now to see this amazing house ready for you to call it home! PLEASE DO NOT FILL OUT AN APPLICATION UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE HOUSE WITH AGENT, RUSS RUNYAN. Thank you



