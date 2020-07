Amenities

Location of this Ranch style home features semi-circular drive way as you enter you will notice all tile throughout the home, dual pane windows updated kitchen and MB bath has been updated. Carport has been converted to guest quarters with private entrance, in the back you will encounter a large covered patio with pavers and all block fence through out the property