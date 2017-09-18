All apartments in Phoenix
28642 N 46th Way

28642 North 46th Way
Location

28642 North 46th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

Located within the coveted community of Tatum Ranch, this home boasts a combination of perfect location and lovely design inside and out. With solar panels included, you are guaranteed to keep your monthly electric bill super low all year long.
The home boasts stunning curb appeal and easy to maintain desert landscaping with a sparkling pool, gorgeous covered patio, rock water feature and synthetic grass in the back. The interior features a formal living and dining room followed by a gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook and ample living room. The kitchen has plenty of space with tons of white cabinetry, kitchen island, tile backsplash, skylight, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The master suite is split and has a private bath with dual sinks, separate tile shower and soaking tub and a walk-in closet. Additional features include ceiling fans and plantations shutters throughout, tile in the main areas with carpet in all the right places, warm two-tone paint, gas fireplace in the living room and all updated fixtures. Nice park just down the street. Come view while you still can!

$50 application fee per adult. 3.0% city rental tax. 0.9% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. $220 per month flat fee for electricity and solar panels, both services stay in the owners name. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

