28228 N 25TH Dale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28228 N 25TH Dale

28228 North 25th Dale · No Longer Available
Location

28228 North 25th Dale, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This home is a must see. Gorgeous home in much sought after neighborhood in Norterra/Happy Valley in N Phoenix. Tile in all the living areas. Close to shopping, I-17 and Loop 101 access. You will love the cooks kitchen with granite counters, Stainless appliances including a gas stove and side by side refrigerator and a large walk in pantry. The open floorplan lends itself to entertaining. There is a powder room downstairs. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a loft and laundry room with washer and dryer included. Master bath has separate garden tub and shower and very large walk-in closet. Private backyard backs to open space with no one behind. Check out the large greenbelt play area with Ramada and a BBQ just a few houses north.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28228 N 25TH Dale have any available units?
28228 N 25TH Dale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28228 N 25TH Dale have?
Some of 28228 N 25TH Dale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28228 N 25TH Dale currently offering any rent specials?
28228 N 25TH Dale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28228 N 25TH Dale pet-friendly?
No, 28228 N 25TH Dale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28228 N 25TH Dale offer parking?
Yes, 28228 N 25TH Dale does offer parking.
Does 28228 N 25TH Dale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28228 N 25TH Dale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28228 N 25TH Dale have a pool?
No, 28228 N 25TH Dale does not have a pool.
Does 28228 N 25TH Dale have accessible units?
No, 28228 N 25TH Dale does not have accessible units.
Does 28228 N 25TH Dale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28228 N 25TH Dale has units with dishwashers.
