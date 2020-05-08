28228 N 25TH Dale

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This home is a must see. Gorgeous home in much sought after neighborhood in Norterra/Happy Valley in N Phoenix. Tile in all the living areas. Close to shopping, I-17 and Loop 101 access. You will love the cooks kitchen with granite counters, Stainless appliances including a gas stove and side by side refrigerator and a large walk in pantry. The open floorplan lends itself to entertaining. There is a powder room downstairs. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a loft and laundry room with washer and dryer included. Master bath has separate garden tub and shower and very large walk-in closet. Private backyard backs to open space with no one behind. Check out the large greenbelt play area with Ramada and a BBQ just a few houses north.