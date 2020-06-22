2715 West Tuckey Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NICE 1 bed / 1 bath apartment in Phoenix! This unit is conveniently located near the 17 and the 60! It is a single level with an open floor plan. The interior has new paint. The Kitchen has new countertops and bottom cabinets. The bathroom has been updated with a new vanity, light, shower faucet and mirror. The bedroom has a nice size closet. Water, sewer and trash included!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent (1 pet, no aggressive breeds)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



