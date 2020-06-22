All apartments in Phoenix
2715 West Tuckey Lane
2715 West Tuckey Lane

2715 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2715 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 1 bed / 1 bath apartment in Phoenix! This unit is conveniently located near the 17 and the 60! It is a single level with an open floor plan. The interior has new paint. The Kitchen has new countertops and bottom cabinets. The bathroom has been updated with a new vanity, light, shower faucet and mirror. The bedroom has a nice size closet. Water, sewer and trash included!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent (1 pet, no aggressive breeds)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

