All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2710 S 65th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2710 S 65th Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2710 S 65th Ln

2710 South 65th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2710 South 65th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1cd77bb020 ----
This home is move-in ready! Functional open floor plan with master suite & family room in the back & bedrooms adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen features breakfast bar & nook, island, hardwood cabinetry, built-in microwave & glass-top stove. Vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, updated light & fan features & wood blinds throughout. Split Master suite features spacious bedroom w/ surrounding view of the back, large walk-in closet, oval tub w/ showerhead and private toilet room. Covered back patio leading to park-like back yard and font yard desert landscaping for easy maintenance. Gas Water Heater & Furnace. Near Estrella Mountain Regional Par & South Mountain Park, shopping and schools.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen

1 Years

Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 S 65th Ln have any available units?
2710 S 65th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 S 65th Ln have?
Some of 2710 S 65th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 S 65th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2710 S 65th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 S 65th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 S 65th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2710 S 65th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2710 S 65th Ln offers parking.
Does 2710 S 65th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 S 65th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 S 65th Ln have a pool?
No, 2710 S 65th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2710 S 65th Ln have accessible units?
No, 2710 S 65th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 S 65th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 S 65th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College