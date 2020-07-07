2645 E Wallace Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/656471b094 ---- This is a beautiful newer home built in an established transitioning neighborhood in North Phoenix. You will love the large tile flooring through out the first floor and the amazing open, light and bright great room concept surrounding the huge kitchen island and eat in kitchen. Matching stainless appliances, stylish two tone paint, window treatments and decorator touches throughout this home make it a wonderful place for you to call your next home. Both the front and rear yards have low maintenance landscaping and there is a RV gate with a large side yard to accommodate your toys. STATUS: Vacant, Schedule a tour today... PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once home is vacant and show times are available, please register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: Great North Phoenix location near everything you will need at Cave Creek and Bell Roads. AREA INFORMATION: Walking distance to all sorts of wonderful restaurants and shopping as well as public transportation. FLOORING: Large Tile with carpeting on the stairs hall and bedrooms upstairs GARAGE/PARKING: Over-sized 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Full Sized Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2015 YARD: Low Maintenance Desert Additional Amenities: RV Gate and large side yard for all of your toys and NO HOA. Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 or elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



