/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2645 E Wallace Ave
Last updated September 7 2019

2645 E Wallace Ave

2645 East Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2645 East Wallace Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/656471b094 ---- This is a beautiful newer home built in an established transitioning neighborhood in North Phoenix. You will love the large tile flooring through out the first floor and the amazing open, light and bright great room concept surrounding the huge kitchen island and eat in kitchen. Matching stainless appliances, stylish two tone paint, window treatments and decorator touches throughout this home make it a wonderful place for you to call your next home. Both the front and rear yards have low maintenance landscaping and there is a RV gate with a large side yard to accommodate your toys. STATUS: Vacant, Schedule a tour today... PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Once home is vacant and show times are available, please register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: Great North Phoenix location near everything you will need at Cave Creek and Bell Roads. AREA INFORMATION: Walking distance to all sorts of wonderful restaurants and shopping as well as public transportation. FLOORING: Large Tile with carpeting on the stairs hall and bedrooms upstairs GARAGE/PARKING: Over-sized 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Full Sized Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2015 YARD: Low Maintenance Desert Additional Amenities: RV Gate and large side yard for all of your toys and NO HOA. Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 or elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 E Wallace Ave have any available units?
2645 E Wallace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2645 E Wallace Ave have?
Some of 2645 E Wallace Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 E Wallace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2645 E Wallace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 E Wallace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 E Wallace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2645 E Wallace Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2645 E Wallace Ave offers parking.
Does 2645 E Wallace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2645 E Wallace Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 E Wallace Ave have a pool?
No, 2645 E Wallace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2645 E Wallace Ave have accessible units?
No, 2645 E Wallace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 E Wallace Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 E Wallace Ave has units with dishwashers.

