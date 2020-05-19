All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive

2605 East Charlotte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2605 East Charlotte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Neighborhood beauty seeks family. Walk through the doors of this friendly home to find immaculate light fixtures throughout. The rustic, antique design of the fixtures will grace you in every room. The large, carpeted, living area overflows with natural light. Through the archway is a stunning kitchen with deeply colored cabinets, dual ovens, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks a dining area as well as a cozy family room and a quaint desk nook off to the side of the kitchen. Three bedrooms are down the hall, one of which is the beautiful master suite with connected bath. The master bath features double sinks, dark cabinets, and a seperate shower and soaking tub. Retreat to the backyard to find a gorgeous pool and covered patio, along with built-in BBQ. what a beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive have any available units?
2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive have?
Some of 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive offers parking.
Does 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive has a pool.
Does 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College