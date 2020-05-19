2605 E CHARLOTTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Neighborhood beauty seeks family. Walk through the doors of this friendly home to find immaculate light fixtures throughout. The rustic, antique design of the fixtures will grace you in every room. The large, carpeted, living area overflows with natural light. Through the archway is a stunning kitchen with deeply colored cabinets, dual ovens, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks a dining area as well as a cozy family room and a quaint desk nook off to the side of the kitchen. Three bedrooms are down the hall, one of which is the beautiful master suite with connected bath. The master bath features double sinks, dark cabinets, and a seperate shower and soaking tub. Retreat to the backyard to find a gorgeous pool and covered patio, along with built-in BBQ. what a beauty!