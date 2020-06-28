25927 N 54TH AVE #141

Amenities
Updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath Home in N Phoenix - 25927 - ***No Cats Allowed***
Stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home tucked between mountains in elegant Inspiration at Stetson Valley! Spacious home features high ceilings, fresh interior paint, a large, open kitchen with granite counter-tops, back-splash, kitchen island, upgraded maple wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and includes the refrigerator. Venture upstairs to the split floor plan w/ a loft that includes a desktop w/ granite, a spacious master suite that boasts a large walk-in closet and a desirable master bathroom with double sinks, glass walk-in shower, and a soaking tub. Enjoy this wonderful gated community and all Stetson
Valley has to offer, including a sparkling pool across from the home, large green-belts, hiking paths, mountain views, community park and so much more!
**BBQ Grill in backyard is NOT included**
Rent:$1,700
Security Deposit: $1,500
Application: $50 per adult living in the rental.
Small Pets allowed with Lessor Approval. Inquire about pet fees.
Minimum 12 month lease but will consider longer lease term.
Income requirement: $5,100 Minimum monthly household income to qualify.
Tenant pays all utilities (Water, APS Electric) and cable/Internet services.
Call/Text "54th #141" to Edgar Rascon, REALTOR, at 480-628-2929 to schedule a showing.
Viewing by appointment only
The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5123340)