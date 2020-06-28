All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:08 AM

2524 W LUCIA Drive

2524 West Lucia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2524 West Lucia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
GREAT HOME IN A GREAT PART OF TOWN! 3 Bedroom plus Den, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, OPEN & BRIGHT FLOORPLAN. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets & counter top space. Walk-in pantry, granite C-tops Island & all SS appliances. Tile Flooring in the right area & New Carpet in bedrooms. Open Great Room w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Downstairs Den, Spacious Master Suite w/ full master bathroom & large walk-in closet, Washer & dryer included. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. AC just serviced. and the list goes on! EZ care landscaping and close to community park & play ground. Home is ready to move in 10/1/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 W LUCIA Drive have any available units?
2524 W LUCIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 W LUCIA Drive have?
Some of 2524 W LUCIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 W LUCIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2524 W LUCIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 W LUCIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2524 W LUCIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2524 W LUCIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2524 W LUCIA Drive offers parking.
Does 2524 W LUCIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 W LUCIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 W LUCIA Drive have a pool?
No, 2524 W LUCIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2524 W LUCIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2524 W LUCIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 W LUCIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 W LUCIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
