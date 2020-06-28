2524 W LUCIA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground

GREAT HOME IN A GREAT PART OF TOWN! 3 Bedroom plus Den, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, OPEN & BRIGHT FLOORPLAN. Kitchen offers tons of cabinets & counter top space. Walk-in pantry, granite C-tops Island & all SS appliances. Tile Flooring in the right area & New Carpet in bedrooms. Open Great Room w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Downstairs Den, Spacious Master Suite w/ full master bathroom & large walk-in closet, Washer & dryer included. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. AC just serviced. and the list goes on! EZ care landscaping and close to community park & play ground. Home is ready to move in 10/1/2019.