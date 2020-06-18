Amenities
2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
What a great 4 bedroom home in Phoenix. Near Arcadia and Biltmore areas. This home features wood floors, plantation blinds, ceiling fans and comes with the refrigerator/washer/dryer included. The back yard has alley access and a large gate to back yard. Mature landscaping.
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
$50 app fee/adult
$235 admin fee
2.3% city tax
1.6% monthly admin fee
250/350/500 1/2/3 pets