Phoenix, AZ
2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd

2515 East Cheery Lynn Road · No Longer Available
Location

2515 East Cheery Lynn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

What a great 4 bedroom home in Phoenix. Near Arcadia and Biltmore areas. This home features wood floors, plantation blinds, ceiling fans and comes with the refrigerator/washer/dryer included. The back yard has alley access and a large gate to back yard. Mature landscaping.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 app fee/adult
$235 admin fee
2.3% city tax
1.6% monthly admin fee
250/350/500 1/2/3 pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd have any available units?
2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd have?
Some of 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd offer parking?
No, 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd have a pool?
No, 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd have accessible units?
No, 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 E Cheery Lynn Rd has units with dishwashers.
