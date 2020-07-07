2513 E ROMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

STUNNING rental in high demand Madison School District! This beautiful home has been recently remodeled top to bottom with updated kitchen, modern grey wood-look tile flooring, stylish bathrooms with newer vanities, tub and shower with tile surrounds. Blinds, fans and lighting throughout. Covered patio runs the full length of the house and big grassy backyard with fruit trees on irrigation. Landlord pays annual irrigation bill and provides AC filters and water softener salt quarterly. Awesome Biltmore / Camelback corridor location minutes from SR51 and close to Piestewa Peak, Camelback Mtn hiking trails, Canal biking/running trail, and all the down town shopping dining and entertainment you could ask for! No smoking. Landlord prefers no pets, but may consider 1 with excellent application.