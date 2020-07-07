All apartments in Phoenix
2513 E ROMA Avenue
2513 E ROMA Avenue

2513 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2513 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
STUNNING rental in high demand Madison School District! This beautiful home has been recently remodeled top to bottom with updated kitchen, modern grey wood-look tile flooring, stylish bathrooms with newer vanities, tub and shower with tile surrounds. Blinds, fans and lighting throughout. Covered patio runs the full length of the house and big grassy backyard with fruit trees on irrigation. Landlord pays annual irrigation bill and provides AC filters and water softener salt quarterly. Awesome Biltmore / Camelback corridor location minutes from SR51 and close to Piestewa Peak, Camelback Mtn hiking trails, Canal biking/running trail, and all the down town shopping dining and entertainment you could ask for! No smoking. Landlord prefers no pets, but may consider 1 with excellent application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 E ROMA Avenue have any available units?
2513 E ROMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 E ROMA Avenue have?
Some of 2513 E ROMA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 E ROMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2513 E ROMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 E ROMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2513 E ROMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2513 E ROMA Avenue offer parking?
No, 2513 E ROMA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2513 E ROMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 E ROMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 E ROMA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2513 E ROMA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2513 E ROMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2513 E ROMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 E ROMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 E ROMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

