2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to your freshly painted, well maintained and Gorgeous Single Level home featuring 4 bedrooms - Master suite w/ Bay window tucked away by itself, 2 nicely updated bathrooms, SS appliances, Granite counter tops, tastefully upgraded lighting, speaker/sound hook-ups available, close to Desert Ridge, easy access to 101 Freeway, close to schools, beautiful wood flooring, Vaulted ceilings, and a very nice sized back yard for entertaining. Don't miss this opportunity and you really must see to appreciate what this home has to offer.