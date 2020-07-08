All apartments in Phoenix
2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue

2441 East Cielo Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2441 East Cielo Grande Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your freshly painted, well maintained and Gorgeous Single Level home featuring 4 bedrooms - Master suite w/ Bay window tucked away by itself, 2 nicely updated bathrooms, SS appliances, Granite counter tops, tastefully upgraded lighting, speaker/sound hook-ups available, close to Desert Ridge, easy access to 101 Freeway, close to schools, beautiful wood flooring, Vaulted ceilings, and a very nice sized back yard for entertaining. Don't miss this opportunity and you really must see to appreciate what this home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have any available units?
2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have?
Some of 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue offer parking?
No, 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 E CIELO GRANDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

