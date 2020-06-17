243 West Turney Avenue

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Very nice, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment at Midtown On Turney. Located just north of the Melrose District, close to great shopping dining and entertainment. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets and black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Stained concrete floors. Laundry room with washer, dryer included. Covered parking. Close to the light rail and easy access to freeways. Water, sewer, and trash included for a $50 RUBS fee.



Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and monthly pet of $35 per pet per month apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.