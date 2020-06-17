All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:44 PM

243 West Turney Avenue

243 West Turney Avenue · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

243 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Location! Location! Location! Very nice, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment at Midtown On Turney. Located just north of the Melrose District, close to great shopping dining and entertainment. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets and black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Stained concrete floors. Laundry room with washer, dryer included. Covered parking. Close to the light rail and easy access to freeways. Water, sewer, and trash included for a $50 RUBS fee.

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and monthly pet of $35 per pet per month apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 West Turney Avenue have any available units?
243 West Turney Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 West Turney Avenue have?
Some of 243 West Turney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 West Turney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
243 West Turney Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 West Turney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 West Turney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 243 West Turney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 243 West Turney Avenue does offer parking.
Does 243 West Turney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 West Turney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 West Turney Avenue have a pool?
No, 243 West Turney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 243 West Turney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 243 West Turney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 243 West Turney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 West Turney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
