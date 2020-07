Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, beautifully maintained 2-story home has all the amenities! The large kitchen has tile floors and is complete with modern appliances. Sliding glass doors off the breakfast nook lead to a fenced patio. There is also a 2-car garage, laundry room, and a large living room. The master bedroom offers large, dual-sink bathroom and walk-in closet.