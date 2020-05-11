24009 N 21st Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing rental opportunity in this beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath on an oversized corner lot! Fresh paint throughout! Huge eat in kitchen, brand new stainless appliances, breakfast bar, bay window, pantry and tons of cabinet space.Great room is oversized with pot shelves, accents and vaulted ceilings!Laundry has utility sink and even more cabinets. Bedrooms are nice size, master with large walk in closet and double vanity. Now step outside to your lush backyard with sparkling blue pool, that has recently been resurfaced! Landscape is mature, green and tropical! And included in rent as well as pool service! There is also a recently refinished RV gate and RV parking. The garage has more built in cabinets. All this in the highly desirable neighborhood of Mountaingate North, close to schools, shopping, freeways and so much more. You will love this one!