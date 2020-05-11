All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
24009 N 21st Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

24009 N 21st Way

24009 North 21st Place · No Longer Available
Location

24009 North 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing rental opportunity in this beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath on an oversized corner lot! Fresh paint throughout! Huge eat in kitchen, brand new stainless appliances, breakfast bar, bay window, pantry and tons of cabinet space.Great room is oversized with pot shelves, accents and vaulted ceilings!Laundry has utility sink and even more cabinets. Bedrooms are nice size, master with large walk in closet and double vanity. Now step outside to your lush backyard with sparkling blue pool, that has recently been resurfaced! Landscape is mature, green and tropical! And included in rent as well as pool service! There is also a recently refinished RV gate and RV parking. The garage has more built in cabinets. All this in the highly desirable neighborhood of Mountaingate North, close to schools, shopping, freeways and so much more. You will love this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24009 N 21st Way have any available units?
24009 N 21st Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 24009 N 21st Way have?
Some of 24009 N 21st Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24009 N 21st Way currently offering any rent specials?
24009 N 21st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24009 N 21st Way pet-friendly?
No, 24009 N 21st Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 24009 N 21st Way offer parking?
Yes, 24009 N 21st Way offers parking.
Does 24009 N 21st Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24009 N 21st Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24009 N 21st Way have a pool?
Yes, 24009 N 21st Way has a pool.
Does 24009 N 21st Way have accessible units?
No, 24009 N 21st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24009 N 21st Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24009 N 21st Way has units with dishwashers.

