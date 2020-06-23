2348 N 84th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Our beautiful and comfortable three bedroom house with exposed brick has a true classy privacy and security feeling.

It comfortably fits five and is conveniently located in a quiet gated community

Enjoy a modern gourmet fully equipped kitchen and the privacy of our patio.

Fully equipped it warmly waits for you.



More information

The space



Great Phoenix Location! Close to Shopping, Baseball and Everything Phoenix!

Thank you for visiting out our home page

This is a gated community with a sparkling community pool just a short walk from the home too cool you off in the hot Arizona sun.

Secure gated community.

The classy home is solidly built in 2008 and has a fantastic curb appeal.

The neighbors are quiet and friendly. The two level property is well managed by our professional manager.

This furnished vacation rental it just what you need to enjoy Arizona.

Close to Cactus League MLB baseball, just minutes from downtown Phoenix, and easy access to highway 10 getting you across the valley with ease.

3 bedroom/2.5 bath with a 2 car private garage(one car spot available)

The generous living room features relaxing leather couches and easy living. An eat-in kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances fully equipped cooking and food preparation amenities for your stay make this home the easy choice.

Step outside onto the private fenced patio for evening cocktails or just to enjoy some private sun time.

Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms.

The master features a king sized bed, luxurious master bath and walk in closet.

Bedroom two also features a king bed, convertible to a twin daybed, should you need or want the extra room.

Bedroom three features a twin daybed.

Upstairs is a shared office where you just need to plug in your laptop.

The home is complete with WIFI/INTERNET and some local TV HD channels via air Antenna.

There are 3 TV sets as follow:

*one 50 PANASONIC plasma TV in the living room

*one in the master bedroom

*one in the second bedroom

*Provided also 2xDVD players with many DVD movies.

The property is conveniently located and offers easy access to:

*both the 101 and I-10 freeways.

*sports arenas, Westgate shopping and nice dining restaurants. University of *Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale......5.7miles

*Costco wholesale.........3.1 miles

*Home Depot/ Walmart /Lowes.......1.9 miles

*Sky harbor Airport........15.5 miles



Guest access



Private gated access to the community swimming pool .

The pool is seasonal and not heated but one can lay and enjoy the warm wrapping generous sun of the Arizona.



Interaction with guests



The guests will fully enjoy the privacy and tranquility of our property