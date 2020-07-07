All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

2343 E SUNLAND Avenue

2343 East Sunland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2343 East Sunland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Great Trend Home is Now Available at Copper Leaf! This Two Story Home has it All! Separate Living and Family Rooms, Well-Sized Loft, Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, 9 ft. Ceilings, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Newer Carpet, and Large Master Suite! Backyard is Fully Landscaped with a Storage Shed, Grassy Lawn, and Covered Patio for Your Enjoyment!! The Front Yard is Nicely Maintaned by the HOA! Copper Leaf Community offers Two Community Pools, Basketball Courts, Playgrounds, and Ramadas for all its Residents. All this While Being Minutes from Downtown, Airport, and ASU! Landlord is Including the Washer, Dryer, and Fridge to Make it the Ideal Move-In Ready Home!! Make Your Appointment Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue have any available units?
2343 E SUNLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue have?
Some of 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2343 E SUNLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 E SUNLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

