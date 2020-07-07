2343 E SUNLAND Avenue

Amenities

Great Trend Home is Now Available at Copper Leaf! This Two Story Home has it All! Separate Living and Family Rooms, Well-Sized Loft, Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, 9 ft. Ceilings, Ceiling Fans Throughout, Newer Carpet, and Large Master Suite! Backyard is Fully Landscaped with a Storage Shed, Grassy Lawn, and Covered Patio for Your Enjoyment!! The Front Yard is Nicely Maintaned by the HOA! Copper Leaf Community offers Two Community Pools, Basketball Courts, Playgrounds, and Ramadas for all its Residents. All this While Being Minutes from Downtown, Airport, and ASU! Landlord is Including the Washer, Dryer, and Fridge to Make it the Ideal Move-In Ready Home!! Make Your Appointment Today!