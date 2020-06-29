All apartments in Phoenix
2310 W Rose Ln
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

2310 W Rose Ln

2310 West Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2310 West Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
DESIRABLE CENTRAL LOCATION - 3bd/1ba house! - Property Id: 156866

RARE availability for this neighborhood! Quiet & friendly area. Ranch style home w/ 3 bd / 1 ba - a private house with secluded backyard. NEW WINDOWS, new carpets, excellently maintained, immaculate home with renovated eat in kitchen, new appliances, gas range, dishwasher, sink disposal, abundant cabinet space. Incredible closet / storage space!
Low maintenance desert landscaping w/ auto-drip system. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with a patio, large storage shed, covered patio, a pergola and plenty of space to garden and entertain.
Ceiling fans in bedrooms & living room. Blinds on all windows. Locked & secluded single car garage, plus driveway. Laundry room outfitted with washer/dryer.
Centrally located with easy freeway access to the I-17 be downtown in minutes. Walking distance to Light Rail, schools and shopping. Short drive to the best downtown restaurants and entertainment.

Move in ready immediately, 1 month security deposit to secure.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156866p
Property Id 156866

(RLNE5154342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 W Rose Ln have any available units?
2310 W Rose Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 W Rose Ln have?
Some of 2310 W Rose Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 W Rose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2310 W Rose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 W Rose Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 W Rose Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2310 W Rose Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2310 W Rose Ln offers parking.
Does 2310 W Rose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 W Rose Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 W Rose Ln have a pool?
No, 2310 W Rose Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2310 W Rose Ln have accessible units?
No, 2310 W Rose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 W Rose Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 W Rose Ln has units with dishwashers.
