2310 W Rose Ln

DESIRABLE CENTRAL LOCATION - 3bd/1ba house! - Property Id: 156866



RARE availability for this neighborhood! Quiet & friendly area. Ranch style home w/ 3 bd / 1 ba - a private house with secluded backyard. NEW WINDOWS, new carpets, excellently maintained, immaculate home with renovated eat in kitchen, new appliances, gas range, dishwasher, sink disposal, abundant cabinet space. Incredible closet / storage space!

Low maintenance desert landscaping w/ auto-drip system. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with a patio, large storage shed, covered patio, a pergola and plenty of space to garden and entertain.

Ceiling fans in bedrooms & living room. Blinds on all windows. Locked & secluded single car garage, plus driveway. Laundry room outfitted with washer/dryer.

Centrally located with easy freeway access to the I-17 be downtown in minutes. Walking distance to Light Rail, schools and shopping. Short drive to the best downtown restaurants and entertainment.



Move in ready immediately, 1 month security deposit to secure.

