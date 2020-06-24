All apartments in Phoenix
230 W Mountain Sage Dr
230 W Mountain Sage Dr

230 West Mountain Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

230 West Mountain Sage Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
230 W Mountain Sage Dr Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - This is it! Your opportunity to live in the beautiful Ahwatukee Foothills! Nice home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and spacious loft. Open floor plan, kitchen with breakfast bar. Covered patio, 2 car garage, N/S exposure. HOA maintains the front. All in the desirable Kyrene School District. 2 year lease preferred!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 W Mountain Sage Dr have any available units?
230 W Mountain Sage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 W Mountain Sage Dr have?
Some of 230 W Mountain Sage Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 W Mountain Sage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
230 W Mountain Sage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 W Mountain Sage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 W Mountain Sage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 230 W Mountain Sage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 230 W Mountain Sage Dr offers parking.
Does 230 W Mountain Sage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 W Mountain Sage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 W Mountain Sage Dr have a pool?
No, 230 W Mountain Sage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 230 W Mountain Sage Dr have accessible units?
No, 230 W Mountain Sage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 230 W Mountain Sage Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 W Mountain Sage Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

