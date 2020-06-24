Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

230 W Mountain Sage Dr Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - This is it! Your opportunity to live in the beautiful Ahwatukee Foothills! Nice home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and spacious loft. Open floor plan, kitchen with breakfast bar. Covered patio, 2 car garage, N/S exposure. HOA maintains the front. All in the desirable Kyrene School District. 2 year lease preferred!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2908361)