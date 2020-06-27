22456 North 52nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Desert Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Golf Course Lot in Desert Ridge-2 Bedrooms -2.5 baths+Den/Office-Vaulted ceilings-Large Kitchen w/Island-Breakfast Nook with bay window-Granite Countertops-Large Family room w/gas fireplace-Tile in all the right places and carpet in the Bedrooms-Resort like backyard w/Pebble Tech Pool with views overlooking the Golf Course-Covered patio's-ceiling fans-sunscreens-upgraded window coverings-Interior has updated light grey interior color-Pool Service and Yard service included-Come see this move-in ready upgraded home in the outstanding Desert Ridge Community-You will like what you see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22456 N 52nd Place have any available units?
22456 N 52nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22456 N 52nd Place have?
Some of 22456 N 52nd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22456 N 52nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
22456 N 52nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.