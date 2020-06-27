All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 22456 N 52nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22456 N 52nd Place
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

22456 N 52nd Place

22456 North 52nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

22456 North 52nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Golf Course Lot in Desert Ridge-2 Bedrooms -2.5 baths+Den/Office-Vaulted ceilings-Large Kitchen w/Island-Breakfast Nook with bay window-Granite Countertops-Large Family room w/gas fireplace-Tile in all the right places and carpet in the Bedrooms-Resort like backyard w/Pebble Tech Pool with views overlooking the Golf Course-Covered patio's-ceiling fans-sunscreens-upgraded window coverings-Interior has updated light grey interior color-Pool Service and Yard service included-Come see this move-in ready upgraded home in the outstanding Desert Ridge Community-You will like what you see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22456 N 52nd Place have any available units?
22456 N 52nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22456 N 52nd Place have?
Some of 22456 N 52nd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22456 N 52nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
22456 N 52nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22456 N 52nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 22456 N 52nd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22456 N 52nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 22456 N 52nd Place offers parking.
Does 22456 N 52nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22456 N 52nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22456 N 52nd Place have a pool?
Yes, 22456 N 52nd Place has a pool.
Does 22456 N 52nd Place have accessible units?
No, 22456 N 52nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22456 N 52nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22456 N 52nd Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College