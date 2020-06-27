22456 N 52nd Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Golf Course Lot in Desert Ridge-2 Bedrooms -2.5 baths+Den/Office-Vaulted ceilings-Large Kitchen w/Island-Breakfast Nook with bay window-Granite Countertops-Large Family room w/gas fireplace-Tile in all the right places and carpet in the Bedrooms-Resort like backyard w/Pebble Tech Pool with views overlooking the Golf Course-Covered patio's-ceiling fans-sunscreens-upgraded window coverings-Interior has updated light grey interior color-Pool Service and Yard service included-Come see this move-in ready upgraded home in the outstanding Desert Ridge Community-You will like what you see!