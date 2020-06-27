2238 E HESTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fully remodeled and freshly painted home has an open floor plan with many practical features. The all new eat-in kitchen comes with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a huge walk-in pantry. Enjoy the outdoors under your private Saltillo tile covered patio and views of the natural open space behind the home. The home has solid surfaces throughout except for the newly installed carpet in the bedrooms (3rd bedroom has double doors but no closet). Please submit Standard AAR Rental Application along with Credit Report via email. MAX 2 small pets