All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2238 E HESTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2238 E HESTON Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

2238 E HESTON Drive

2238 East Heston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2238 East Heston Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fully remodeled and freshly painted home has an open floor plan with many practical features. The all new eat-in kitchen comes with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a huge walk-in pantry. Enjoy the outdoors under your private Saltillo tile covered patio and views of the natural open space behind the home. The home has solid surfaces throughout except for the newly installed carpet in the bedrooms (3rd bedroom has double doors but no closet). Please submit Standard AAR Rental Application along with Credit Report via email. MAX 2 small pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 E HESTON Drive have any available units?
2238 E HESTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 E HESTON Drive have?
Some of 2238 E HESTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 E HESTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2238 E HESTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 E HESTON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 E HESTON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2238 E HESTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2238 E HESTON Drive offers parking.
Does 2238 E HESTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 E HESTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 E HESTON Drive have a pool?
No, 2238 E HESTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2238 E HESTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2238 E HESTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 E HESTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 E HESTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College