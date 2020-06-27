All apartments in Phoenix
2229 W KATHLEEN Road

2229 West Kathleen Road · No Longer Available
Location

2229 West Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
Brand New Carpet!! Brand new turf in backyard!! SMART home with high efficiency features. Look no Further, this is your perfect North Facing, Premium, extra large, landscaped, and shaded lot in a gated community with Pool & Spa, Bike / walking paths, Basketball Court, Multiple Playgrounds for kids, large perfectly manicured green areas, large open floor plan with high cathedral ceilings in the Living Area, Separate office / den, Mature trees provide shade all year round! privacy and creates a beautiful place to hang out with family and friends. You gotta see this one!! Open concept kitchen/dining/living with vaulted ceilings. Large master suite upstairs with garden tub, dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. Laundry and two addition bedroom up stairs. Kitchen has island and walk-in pantry. Home is wired for surround sound and security, Nest Cameras, Wifi enabled Switches compatible with Alexa, Dual pane windows, smart controlled thermostats, water softener. Home is in back corner of the subdivision so very little traffic. Green common area across the street and secluded dessert land behind.

Community has pool, jacuzzi, basketball court, playgrounds and walking paths. Great location close to shopping and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 W KATHLEEN Road have any available units?
2229 W KATHLEEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 W KATHLEEN Road have?
Some of 2229 W KATHLEEN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 W KATHLEEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
2229 W KATHLEEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 W KATHLEEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 2229 W KATHLEEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2229 W KATHLEEN Road offer parking?
Yes, 2229 W KATHLEEN Road offers parking.
Does 2229 W KATHLEEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 W KATHLEEN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 W KATHLEEN Road have a pool?
Yes, 2229 W KATHLEEN Road has a pool.
Does 2229 W KATHLEEN Road have accessible units?
No, 2229 W KATHLEEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 W KATHLEEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 W KATHLEEN Road has units with dishwashers.
