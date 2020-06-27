2229 W KATHLEEN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool hot tub internet access

Brand New Carpet!! Brand new turf in backyard!! SMART home with high efficiency features. Look no Further, this is your perfect North Facing, Premium, extra large, landscaped, and shaded lot in a gated community with Pool & Spa, Bike / walking paths, Basketball Court, Multiple Playgrounds for kids, large perfectly manicured green areas, large open floor plan with high cathedral ceilings in the Living Area, Separate office / den, Mature trees provide shade all year round! privacy and creates a beautiful place to hang out with family and friends. You gotta see this one!! Open concept kitchen/dining/living with vaulted ceilings. Large master suite upstairs with garden tub, dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. Laundry and two addition bedroom up stairs. Kitchen has island and walk-in pantry. Home is wired for surround sound and security, Nest Cameras, Wifi enabled Switches compatible with Alexa, Dual pane windows, smart controlled thermostats, water softener. Home is in back corner of the subdivision so very little traffic. Green common area across the street and secluded dessert land behind.



Community has pool, jacuzzi, basketball court, playgrounds and walking paths. Great location close to shopping and freeway access.