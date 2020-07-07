All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

2229 W. Beverly Ln.

2229 W Beverly Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2229 W Beverly Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

Fantastic property has a great floor-plan with over 2,236 sq ft of living space. Open kitchen features over-sized island, pantry, stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Large master bath has double sinks, walk-in closet & separate tub/shower. Charming backyard includes grassy area, covered patio & pavers with view out to park featuring a children's playground. Sorry no pets please.
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 W. Beverly Ln. have any available units?
2229 W. Beverly Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 W. Beverly Ln. have?
Some of 2229 W. Beverly Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 W. Beverly Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2229 W. Beverly Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 W. Beverly Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 2229 W. Beverly Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2229 W. Beverly Ln. offer parking?
No, 2229 W. Beverly Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 2229 W. Beverly Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 W. Beverly Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 W. Beverly Ln. have a pool?
No, 2229 W. Beverly Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 2229 W. Beverly Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2229 W. Beverly Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 W. Beverly Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 W. Beverly Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

