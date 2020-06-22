21831 North 48th Place

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom + den, 2 bath home nestled in Desert Ridge. This beautiful home features wood floor throughout, a kitchen with white cabinets open to a great room living space. The backyard features a beautiful backyard with a private pool perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Landscape and Pool service included! This home is located just minutes from Desert Ridge Market Place with easy access to the 101 and the 51.



Property Available November 9



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1495

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

No Pets

3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Insurance Required

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.