21831 North 48th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21831 North 48th Place

21831 North Tatum Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

21831 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous 3 bedroom + den, 2 bath home nestled in Desert Ridge. This beautiful home features wood floor throughout, a kitchen with white cabinets open to a great room living space. The backyard features a beautiful backyard with a private pool perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Landscape and Pool service included! This home is located just minutes from Desert Ridge Market Place with easy access to the 101 and the 51.

Property Available November 9

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1495
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No Pets
3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Insurance Required
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21831 North 48th Place have any available units?
21831 North 48th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 21831 North 48th Place currently offering any rent specials?
21831 North 48th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21831 North 48th Place pet-friendly?
No, 21831 North 48th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21831 North 48th Place offer parking?
No, 21831 North 48th Place does not offer parking.
Does 21831 North 48th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21831 North 48th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21831 North 48th Place have a pool?
Yes, 21831 North 48th Place has a pool.
Does 21831 North 48th Place have accessible units?
No, 21831 North 48th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21831 North 48th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21831 North 48th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21831 North 48th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 21831 North 48th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
