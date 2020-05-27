All apartments in Phoenix
2143 West Marconi Avenue
2143 West Marconi Avenue

Location

2143 West Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
19th Avenue & Bell Road - 3 Bed + Den + 2.5 Bath + 2,092 SF Home in Northgate - Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath property now available in the prestigious, gated Northgate community featuring an abundance of green space, children's play area and heated community pool and spa!

Downstairs offers a private den, great room concept, tile in all the right places and an open kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinets.

Upstairs are 2 guest bedrooms and master suite with full bath, including double sinks, separate tub/shower, HUGE walk in closet with private bath which includes double sinks as well as a separate tub and shower. Laundry is also located upstairs with gorgeous front loading washing machine and dryer.

Cozy backyard is super low maintenance with pavered patio, artificial grass, built in BBQ and spa.

Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!!!!

To schedule a viewing or apply please visit: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5463090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

