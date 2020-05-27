2143 West Marconi Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

19th Avenue & Bell Road - 3 Bed + Den + 2.5 Bath + 2,092 SF Home in Northgate - Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath property now available in the prestigious, gated Northgate community featuring an abundance of green space, children's play area and heated community pool and spa!



Downstairs offers a private den, great room concept, tile in all the right places and an open kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinets.



Upstairs are 2 guest bedrooms and master suite with full bath, including double sinks, separate tub/shower, HUGE walk in closet with private bath which includes double sinks as well as a separate tub and shower. Laundry is also located upstairs with gorgeous front loading washing machine and dryer.



Cozy backyard is super low maintenance with pavered patio, artificial grass, built in BBQ and spa.



Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!!!!



To schedule a viewing or apply please visit: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



