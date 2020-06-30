All apartments in Phoenix
2122 W SOLANO Drive

2122 West Solano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2122 West Solano Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phillipine

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this beautiful, recently remodeled, solid block construction home in sought after 85015 zip code! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is move in ready and boasts a large lot with RV gate. Great curb appeal. Newer A/C and appliances. Let's talk location. This home is located just off the 1-17 freeway, a short walk to Christown/Spectrum Mall, Abrazo Hospital's Central Campus, and light rail stop at 19th Ave station. Better yet, it's only a few minutes drive to popular restaurants and nightlife in North Central, Uptown, Midtown and Downtown Phoenix. Available October 1st. All appliances included! Check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 W SOLANO Drive have any available units?
2122 W SOLANO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 W SOLANO Drive have?
Some of 2122 W SOLANO Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 W SOLANO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2122 W SOLANO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 W SOLANO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2122 W SOLANO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2122 W SOLANO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2122 W SOLANO Drive offers parking.
Does 2122 W SOLANO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 W SOLANO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 W SOLANO Drive have a pool?
No, 2122 W SOLANO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2122 W SOLANO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2122 W SOLANO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 W SOLANO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 W SOLANO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

