2122 W SOLANO Drive

Amenities
Check out this beautiful, recently remodeled, solid block construction home in sought after 85015 zip code! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is move in ready and boasts a large lot with RV gate. Great curb appeal. Newer A/C and appliances. Let's talk location. This home is located just off the 1-17 freeway, a short walk to Christown/Spectrum Mall, Abrazo Hospital's Central Campus, and light rail stop at 19th Ave station. Better yet, it's only a few minutes drive to popular restaurants and nightlife in North Central, Uptown, Midtown and Downtown Phoenix. Available October 1st. All appliances included! Check it out today!