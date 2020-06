Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this charming home! Features bright open floorplan with wood laminate floors t/o and tile in kitchen and baths, Large bedrooms each with own walk-in closet and Kitchen with breakfast bar and window to large grassy backyard. This home is in perfect shape; No HOA and storage cabinets in garage. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.