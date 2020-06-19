All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

21020 N 16TH Way

21020 North 16th Way · No Longer Available
Location

21020 North 16th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Mtn preserve community on a premium lot wi/ views! Walk through the door of this split floor plan home you are greeted w/ high ceilings and tile floors. A lovely living room is what you first notice, formal dining area, lit by a rustic chandelier. Continue into the family room to find a great area to entertain your guests, overflowing with natural light. The kitchen overlooks the family room and features granite countertops, kitchen island/ breakfast bar. Spacious bedrooms one of which is the grand master suite, entered through double doors. The master has an open bathroom that offers stunning double vanities, tiled glass shower, private toilet room and a gorgeous soaking tub. Backyard has a private spa w/ grass area perfect to entertain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21020 N 16TH Way have any available units?
21020 N 16TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21020 N 16TH Way have?
Some of 21020 N 16TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21020 N 16TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
21020 N 16TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21020 N 16TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 21020 N 16TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21020 N 16TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 21020 N 16TH Way offers parking.
Does 21020 N 16TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21020 N 16TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21020 N 16TH Way have a pool?
No, 21020 N 16TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 21020 N 16TH Way have accessible units?
No, 21020 N 16TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21020 N 16TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21020 N 16TH Way has units with dishwashers.
