21020 N 16TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Mtn preserve community on a premium lot wi/ views! Walk through the door of this split floor plan home you are greeted w/ high ceilings and tile floors. A lovely living room is what you first notice, formal dining area, lit by a rustic chandelier. Continue into the family room to find a great area to entertain your guests, overflowing with natural light. The kitchen overlooks the family room and features granite countertops, kitchen island/ breakfast bar. Spacious bedrooms one of which is the grand master suite, entered through double doors. The master has an open bathroom that offers stunning double vanities, tiled glass shower, private toilet room and a gorgeous soaking tub. Backyard has a private spa w/ grass area perfect to entertain!